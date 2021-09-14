Source: Seahawks expected to sign West Point grad Jon Rhattigan for rest of this season
Jon Rhattigan has earned his way into a full-time Seahawks job and full-time deferment from the Army. A league source told The News Tribune on Tuesday the Seahawks are expected to sign the undrafted rookie linebacker from the practice squad to the active roster on a contract for the rest of the 2021 season. The move could become official on Wednesday, the first full preparation day for Seattle’s home opener Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.www.thenewstribune.com
