Christmas and the holiday season are around 100 days away. Last holiday season there were shipping delays across the board when it came to getting your gifts to the person on time. This year might not be much different. Supply chain problems that clogged many ports last year are expected to continue into this holiday season. With the delta variant also creating problems too, these effects are expected to stick around. The President of the shipping giant UPS is telling customers to order your Christmas presents now. Here at home, the manager of the local UPS store on West 38th St, says it's better to do it earlier than later.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO