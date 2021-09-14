CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Source: Seahawks expected to sign West Point grad Jon Rhattigan for rest of this season

By Gregg Bell
Olympian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Rhattigan has earned his way into a full-time Seahawks job and full-time deferment from the Army. A league source told The News Tribune on Tuesday the Seahawks are expected to sign the undrafted rookie linebacker from the practice squad to the active roster on a contract for the rest of the 2021 season. The move could become official on Wednesday, the first full preparation day for Seattle’s home opener Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

www.theolympian.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Reportedly Signing Former 1st Round Pick

Veteran defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche was one of the Seahawks’ final cuts ahead of yesterday’s 53-man roster deadline. But, after just one day away from the team, the former first-round pick is rejoining the Seattle organization — this time as a member of the practice team roster, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.
NFL
Sporting News

Did officials miss a safety in overtime of Seahawks-Titans game?

The Seahawks were spared from sharing a piece of unfortunate history. About two minutes into overtime against the Titans on Sunday, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson appeared to be taken down in the end zone after a scramble — or be in line for being called for intentional grounding in the end zone. Instead, the officials ruled Wilson down at the 1-yard line, avoiding a walk-off safety for the Titans.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

Shocking stat reveals Russell Wilson, Seahawks collapse vs. Titans is historic

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 2 collapse against the Tennessee Titans is pretty historic. In fact, it’s one that home fans haven’t seen since 2004. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was only the second time that the Seahawks have lost at Lumen Field despite leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. Since it opened in 2002, such occurrence happened just once back 2004 against the Rams. Throughout that span, they were 58-1 and 5-1 including the playoffs.
NFL
NBC Sports

Seahawks set to sign Bless Austin

The Seahawks have done some shuffling at cornerback ahead of the regular season and it is set to continue with the addition of a free agent this week. Dave Wyman of KCPQ was the first to report that the team is set to sign former Jet Bless Austin to their secondary. He’ll be reunited with former teammate Jamal Adams in Seattle’s defensive backfield.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Sign LB Tanner Muse to Practice Squad

Continuing to fill out their practice squad after elevating three players to their 53-man roster over the past 24 hours, the Seahawks look poised to add some much desired linebacker depth. While the move was not on the NFL's transaction wire on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Seattle was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point#Us Army#Buccaneers#American Football#The News Tribune#The U S Army#The U S Military Academy#Colts#Pro Bowl#Tnt#The Air Force Academy#The Naval Academy#Neuqua Valley High School
Field Gulls

The 5 most impactful Seahawks this season

This is it, we’ve finally reached the end of a too-long series on the Seattle Seahawks 53 man roster. A thought hit me in putting all this together, with the top end in particular. This has simply been an attempt to determine the players most needed by the team this year. Of this final five, two are the best players drafted in Seahawks history. The other three are all here via trade. People occasionally take the one to downgrade John Schneider for the other, but I’m not sure it has to be that way. He has masterfully identified need at times, when that is often the biggest critique of his draft classes.
NFL
Danville Commercial-News

Season of high expectations begins with Colts against Seahawks

INDIANAPOLIS — The time was so specific it’s clear how much the moment stuck in Darius Leonard’s mind. Talking about a recent text he received from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, the All-Pro linebacker didn’t estimate or round up to the hour. Leonard remembers it was exactly 1:57 a.m. when Irsay dropped a note emphasizing the importance of Sunday’s opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks elevate Jon Rhattigan from practice squad for Week 1

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks open their 2021 season by facing off against the Indianapolis Colts, and when they do so it appears as though practice squad linebacker Jon Rhattigan will get the chance to make his NFL debut. Rhattigan was elevated from the practice squad using the elevation feature included...
NFL
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Seahawks to sign undrafted free agent rookie LB Jon Rhattigan off the practice squad

The Seahawks are expected to sign rookie linebacker Jon Rhattigan to the 53-man roster, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times. Rhattigan, an undrafted free agent out of Army, played 16 snaps on special teams with one tackle on a punt return in the 28-16 regular-season opening win over the Colts in Indianapolis on Sunday, Sept. 12, after being promoted from the practice squad for game day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Report: Seahawks promote Jon Rhattigan to 53 man roster

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Indianapolis Colts 28-16 to open the 2021 NFL season, and in doing so the linebacker they had elevated from the practice squad, Jon Rhattigan, in advance of the game saw 16 special teams snaps. Rhattigan didn’t see the field for any defensive snaps during the victory, however, that could change in the coming weeks if the Shane Waldron offense can obliterate defenses and give the backups some depth.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

NFC West Lookaround: Updates on 49ers, Seahawks and Cardinals

With the Los Angeles Rams kicking off their season tonight at 5:20 p.m. PDT on Sunday Night Football, it’s important to know the state of the division first. With the Seahawks, 49ers and Cardinals all playing in the early-slotted games, LA fans will be curious to know how their divisional mates did, and whether there’s ground to make up. I’m not gonna dilly dally, so let’s get into how our frenemies did earlier this afternoon.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Place C Ethan Pocic On IR, Promote LB Jon Rhattigan, Sign Three To PS

The Seahawks announced they have placed C Ethan Pocic on injured reserve and promoted LB Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad to the active roster. Seattle also signed three players to the practice squad, including WR De’Quan Hampton, TE Michael Jacobson and WR Connor Wedington. Pocic, 26, is a former...
NFL
Olympian

Two of three Seahawks who had been questionable to play active for home opener vs. Titans

Two of the three Seahawks who had been questionable to play their home opener were ready to go, after all. Starting left cornerback D.J. Reed and starting left guard Damien Lewis were active to play against the Tennessee Titans Sunday at Lumen Field. Reed had been questionable to play because of a groin injury he got in practice this past week, after he’d played all 76 defensive snaps the previous week at Indianapolis. Lewis had been iffy to play against Tennessee because of a groin issue he also got in practice after playing the team’s entire win over the Colts in the opener.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy