Source: Seahawks expected to sign West Point grad Jon Rhattigan for rest of this season

This is it, we’ve finally reached the end of a too-long series on the Seattle Seahawks 53 man roster. A thought hit me in putting all this together, with the top end in particular. This has simply been an attempt to determine the players most needed by the team this year. Of this final five, two are the best players drafted in Seahawks history. The other three are all here via trade. People occasionally take the one to downgrade John Schneider for the other, but I’m not sure it has to be that way. He has masterfully identified need at times, when that is often the biggest critique of his draft classes.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO