CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Colombo family boss, 11 others busted in NYC mob sweep, feds say

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — The reputed octogenarian boss of the Colombo crime family and eight other mobsters were busted Tuesday morning in a law enforcement sweep in New York City, a source said. Family head Andrew (Mush) Russo, 86, and his underboss were among those arrested, the source said. The gangsters...

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Telegraph

Ten members of NYC crime family arrested including 87-year-old boss

Members of a New York City crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony "pension" payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its lucrative employee health insurance program, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Ten members of the Colombo crime...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York Post

Feds bust Colombo boss Andrew ‘Mush’ Russo in major racketeering case

The Colombos just took a hit. The entire administrative structure of the famed but faded mafia syndicate — including boss Andrew “Mush” Russo — was slapped with a federal indictment Tuesday related to the infiltration of a Queens labor union. A total of 14 defendants — including nine members of...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Mob bust targets N.J. man charged as underboss of crime family

An 83-year-old New Jersey man, who federal authorities described as the underboss of the Colombo crime family, was among a group of mobsters who were indicted Tuesday for a number of crimes related to its long-running scheme to take control of a New York City-based labor union. Benjamin Castellazzo, of...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#The Mob#Wnbc Tv#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
wabcradio.com

Feds: NYC Mobsters Shook Down Union With Threats, Extortion

NEW YORK (AP) — Members of a New York City crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony “pension” payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its lucrative employee health insurance program, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Ten members of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
fox5ny.com

FBI: Colombo family mobsters shook down union; boss arrested

NEW YORK - Federal agents arrested more than a dozen top members and associates of the Colombo crime family — including the family's boss and underboss — Tuesday morning, according to a law enforcement source. A 19-count indictment unsealed in Brooklyn federal court charged 14 people with various offenses, including...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

14 Defendants Indicted, Including the Entire Administration of the Colombo Organized Crime Family

Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, a 19-count indictment was unsealed charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of the Bonanno organized crime family, with various offenses including labor racketeering involving multiple predicate acts of extortion conspiracy, attempted extortion and extortion, extortionate collection of credit conspiracy, extortionate collection of credit and money laundering conspiracy. The charges in the indictment against the Colombo crime family members relate to multiple charged schemes in a long-running effort by the crime family to infiltrate and take control of a Queens-based labor union (the “Labor Union”) and its affiliated health care benefit program (the “Health Fund”) that provides medical benefits, including dental, optical and pharmacy benefits, to the members of the Labor Union, and to a conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with workplace safety certifications.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Colombo mob boss arrested over alleged construction union shakedown

A construction union in Queens was squeezed by alleged mobsters who demanded monthly payments from a health fund tied to the union, according to an indictment unsealed in a Brooklyn federal court. Prosecutors allege that defendants, including Andrew Russo, the reputed boss of the Colombo crime family, made threats to...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Guardian

Colombo crime family boss among a dozen arrested on racketeering charges

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn busted approximately a dozen members of the Colombo crime family, including the entire leadership of the mob clan, over racketeering and extortion charges on Tuesday. The arrests included Andrew “Mush” Russo, the octogenarian boss of the family, and Benjamin “Benji” Castellazzo, the underboss. Others arrested include...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Colombo Crime Family Boss, Underboss, Consigliere, Captains Indicted

“Today’s charges describe a long-standing, ruthless pattern by the administration of the Colombo crime family, its captains, members and associates,” Acting Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Kasulis said. A 19-count indictment charging 14 defendants, including 10 members and associates of the Colombo crime family of La Cosa Nostra and a member of...
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Four Franklin Square residents charged in indictment of Colombo crime family members

These soldiers, consiglieres, under bosses, and bosses are obviously not students of history, and don't seem to comprehend that we're going to catch them”. Four residents of Franklin Square were among 10 Colombo organized crime family members and associates charged with committing labor racketeering, extortion, money laundering, loansharking, fraud, drug trafficking and other crimes on behalf of the crime organization in a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy