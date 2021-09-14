CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Activision Blizzard hires new head of HR as harassment lawsuit scandal continues

By Keshav Bhat
Charlie INTEL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard has announced the hiring of two new senior executives as the company continues to face challenges with the harassment and diversity lawsuit. The new executives will join later this month, with one coming from The Walt Disney Company, and other from Delta Airlines. The first new hire is...

charlieintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
elpaisanoonline.com

State Of California Sues Activision Blizzard

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing is suing games publisher Activision Blizzard after a two year investigation. The suit was filed on July 20, alleging that Activision Blizzard was violating California’s workplace protections. The suit brings to light the “frat boy” culture of the company. Internal Issues. Women...
CALIFORNIA STATE
stockxpo.com

SEC Is Investigating Activision Blizzard Over Workplace Practices, Disclosures

Federal securities regulators have launched a wide-ranging investigation into Activision Blizzard Inc., including how the videogame-publishing giant handled employees’ allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination, according to people familiar with the investigation and documents viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The Securities and Exchange Commission has subpoenaed Activision, known...
BUSINESS
IGN

The SEC Is Now Investigating Activision Blizzard for Discrimination and Harassment

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is now also investigating Activision Blizzard for how the company handled allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination. This is a separate investigation following a similar lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Securities...
BUSINESS
videogameschronicle.com

Activision Blizzard’s CEO has been subpoenaed as part of a new SEC investigation

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched an investigation into Activision Blizzard related to the company’s handling of sexual misconduct and discrimination allegations. The SEC is a government agency tasked with protecting investors and maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets. According to the Wall Street Journal, the SEC’s...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Washington Post

Activision Blizzard lawsuit has video game workers using union tactics — but not unionizing

Earlier this week, Activision Blizzard employees in conjunction with the Communications Workers of America (CWA), a major media labor union, filed an unfair labor practices suit with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the federal government’s labor law agency, accusing the video game giant of worker intimidation and union busting. It’s the latest collective action in the wake of a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) suit against Activision Blizzard filed in July that alleged widespread gender-based discrimination and harassment. In the months since, Activision Blizzard employees have staged a walkout, and workers at other major video game companies like Ubisoft have banded together to demand similar improvements to their own workplaces. Collective action in the American video game industry is on the rise, even if unionization isn’t.
LABOR ISSUES
nichegamer.com

Activision Hired a Former Disney Exec as Their New HR Boss

Following a deluge of lawsuits and high-profile staff departures, we’ve learned Activision hired a former Disney exec as their new HR boss to help tidy up the company’s image. Activision hired Julie Hodges, the former senior VP of corporate HR and overall staffing at The Walt Disney Company as their...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Activision Blizzard employees, CWA, file complaint for unfair labor practices

In brief: This week, employees of Activision Blizzard, with support from a national workers' group, have filed a complaint against the company accusing it of worker intimidation and union-busting. This move comes after Activision Blizzard was hit with a lawsuit for its alleged discriminatory "frat boy" culture over the summer. The company also just hired two new senior executives, seemingly in response to the situation.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Workplace Discrimination#Hackers#Advertising#The Walt Disney Company#Delta Airlines#Twitter#Warzone#Call Of Duty Vanguard
rockpapershotgun.com

Now a union have filed charges against Activision Blizzard too

A group of Activision Blizzard workers have teamed up with a union to file charges of unfair labour practices, accusing the company of "intimidation and union busting". This comes less than two months after a California state agency sued the company for alleged discrimination, harrassment, and retaliation. The new charges filed with the labour board claim that Actiblizzard have attempted to stop employees from discussing working conditions or working together to improve them, in violation of labour law.
LABOR ISSUES
bloomberglaw.com

Activision Hires Disney, Delta Executives After Harassment Furor

Activision Blizzard Inc. , under fire over allegations of workplace sexual harassment, is hiring executives from Walt Disney Co. and Delta Air Lines to address the company’s corporate culture. The video-game maker hired Julie Hodges, formerly a human-resources executive at Disney, as its new chief people officer. It also hired.
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief

Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, alleging that it allowed a “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” to thrive that resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual harassment and being paid less than men.
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Activision Blizzard accused of interfering with employees' right to organize

Original story, September 14, 2021: The Communications Workers of America is accusing Activision Blizzard of illegal union busting tactics, according to a complaint now before the National Labor Relations Board. According to the NLRB database, the formal charge was made September 10, alleging various violations of a section of the...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
The Verge

Activision Blizzard sued again, this time for labor violations

The Campaign to Organize Digital Employees, known as CODE-CWA, has filed suit against Activision Blizzard for unfair labor practices. As first reported by Protocol, this new suit, filed with the National Labor Relations Board, alleges Activision Blizzard engaged in intimidation and coercive tactics as employees fought to openly discuss pay discrepancy and their desire to end forced arbitration. CODE-CWA, a digital workers rights and labor organizer, filed the suit on behalf of A Better ABK — a group of Activision Blizzard employees working toward improving working conditions at what is one of the largest video game publishers in the US.
LABOR ISSUES
gamepressure.com

Activision Blizzard Sued Again; Threats, Surveillance and Interrogations

Activision Blizzard has been hit with another lawsuit. The company was said to have discouraged employees from speaking out about cases of abuse. Controversy has surrounded Activision Blizzard for quite some time now. The company is facing lawsuits from employees, who believe that it applies many unfair practices and tolerates mobbing and sexual harassment. Activision is apparently not interested in solving the problem. In fact, the company recently hired the law firm WilmerHale, which is known for dealing with labor unions. The publisher has also been accused of destroying documents that would incriminate it.
LABOR ISSUES
videogameschronicle.com

Activision Blizzard employees have filed a complaint accusing the company of worker intimidation

A number of Activision Blizzard employees have teamed up with a media labour union to accuse the company of ‘union busting’ and worker intimidation. The Communications Workers of America has filed a complaint with the US National Labor Relations Board, alleging that Activision has violated federal labour law by coercing its employees into keeping quiet about ongoing investigations, including the recent sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit.
LABOR ISSUES
investing.com

What to Make of Activision Blizzard’s Recent Dips

I'm bullish Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). The stock has sunk 17% over the past three months, and getting in on beaten-down stocks is an excellent swing-trading strategy. Activision Blizzard is a leading American gaming company. The gaming industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.64% through 2026, to $314.40 billion.
STOCKS
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Blizzard Entertainment should be the model for workplace harassment

I grew up on Blizzard Entertainment. As soon as I came home from elementary school, I would rush to my dad’s Dell Optiplex to fumble around with Battlecruisers in “Starcraft.” When I was dealing with my parent’s divorce, I found company with my paladin in “World of Warcraft.” And in my teenage years, I met some of my best friends while putting an unhealthy amount of hours into “Overwatch.”
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Activision-Blizzard Shares Are Rising

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading higher by 2.3% at $79.87 following a Friday court ruling stating Apple can no longer require developers to use in-app purchasing. Traders and investors are potentially viewing the ruling as a pathway for the company to retain more revenue generated by the...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy