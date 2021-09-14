CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Tippie professor adapts economic model to understand vaccine hesitancy

By Ryan Hansen
Daily Iowan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA professor in the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business adapted an economic model of decision-making to better understand COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. UI Associate Professor Richard Peter and his co-author, Professor Christophe Courbage of the Geneva School of Business Administration, have altered the economic-based model to incorporate factors related to hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccination process.

dailyiowan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

FDA panel backs COVID-19 booster shots only for elderly and high-risk Americans

WASHINGTON — A federal health advisory panel wrestled Friday with whether to widely authorize a booster dose of Pfizer’s two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for most Americans, ultimately recommending that a third dose be offered only to older or higher-risk individuals. The Biden administration had hoped that states could begin rolling out a wide national booster shot […] The post FDA panel backs COVID-19 booster shots only for elderly and high-risk Americans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Psychology Behind COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccine hesitancy poses a serious public health crisis. Vaccine hesitancy is not unique to COVID-19. Psychological theories on heuristics and cognitive biases can help explain vaccination hesitancy. Understanding the motivational factors and “mental traps” behind the hesitancy is critical to foster respectful and productive conversations. This post was written by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
BYU Newsnet

International students say it’s hard to understand U.S. vaccine hesitancy

Some international students at BYU are puzzled at the hesitancy of Americans in getting vaccinated. Many international students have seen a positive approach toward getting vaccinated in their home countries, which contrasts some American viewpoints about the COVID-19 vaccine. For many international students at BYU who wanted to return to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Virus Expert Says These 4 Things Stop COVID

The coronavirus is ravaging America, as even vaccinated people can spread the new Delta variant. How can you stay safe? Virus expert Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, has some essential words advice and shared them during a recent press briefing. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Model#Ui#University News Services#The Daily Iowan#Cdc
healthing.ca

A researcher’s view on COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

When I first wrote about the arrival of SARS-CoV-2 in early March 2020, the question was whether or not the new virus would become a pandemic. At the time, most experts believed that we had already reached the point of no return. Today, 18 months later, the answer is clear....
SCIENCE
KATV

Comparing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy to past vaccine roll-outs

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Although the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been federally approved by the FDA, many Americans remain hesitant to get the shot. But, vaccine hesitancy is nothing new. Monday on Channel 7 News at 10:00 p.m., KATV’s Viktoria Capek examines the timelines of past vaccine roll-outs, comparing coronavirus vaccine hesitancy to the public response to the measles, chickenpox, and polio vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
leoweekly.com

Kentuckians Becoming Less Hesitant To Get COVID Vaccine, Study Shows

Vaccine hesitancy in Kentucky is decreasing, according to a new study from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the University of Cincinnati published on Thursday. The poll shows that people who would “probably not” or “definitely not” get a COVID vaccine has dropped almost one-third, compared to a similar poll conducted six months ago. The recent poll, conducted between Aug. 4 through Sept. 4, found that 20% of people fell into those resistant categories, while a similar poll back in the late winter/early spring, from Feb. 12 -March 12, showed 29% fell into the same categories.
KENTUCKY STATE
tspr.org

Some Health Care Providers Hesitate to Issue COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

On a recent Friday afternoon, dozens of people gathered outside Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. They were holding signs saying things like "freedom of choice" and "my body, my choice." Kari Gates was one of the protest's organizers leading chants against the hospital's recently-announced vaccine mandate for its employees.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
EurekAlert

Mistrust of government tops reasons for vaccine hesitancy

People’s trust in the government’s approval of a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19 is the biggest driver of vaccine uptake, an Australian study has found. Second on the list of motivations identified in the study is the perceived effectiveness of the vaccine to protect others in the community. The...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Are vaccine selfies good or bad for fighting hesitancy? Researchers weigh in

Selfies that social media users upload after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 could be an effective tool to spread the message that vaccines are safe and effective, according to research published recently in Psychology & Health. Researchers from the University of Kansas in Lawrence noted there has been a debate about...
LAWRENCE, KS
AMA

How to have crucial conversations with vaccine-hesitant patients

Vaccine hesitancy is not new, but with the COVID-19 pandemic misinformation has spread faster than wildfire across social media. That is why it’s time for physicians and their care teams to have crucial conversations with their patients who are vaccine hesitant. “In my entire career, never have we had a...
PHARMACEUTICALS
abc7amarillo.com

How social media is playing a part in vaccine hesitancy and misinformation

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Social media has encouraged the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and hesitancy. Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health hosted a virtual webinar Wednesday to address the concerns and science skepticism. Since the beginning of last year, there have been endless posts, comments...
AMARILLO, TX
Daily Iowan

UI professor uses machine learning to indicate a body shape-income relationship

New research conducted by a professor in the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business shows evidence of a beauty premium, where someone who is more physically attractive based on modern beauty standards is paid more. Professor of Economics Suyong Song’s study used data from 20-year-old research conducted by the...
NETHERLANDS
Kait 8

Fear, distrust fuel vaccine hesitancy

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Distrust and fear of side effects are the driving forces keeping many Arkansans from rolling up their sleeves and getting the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a report by Quote Wizard based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, Arkansas residents who have not received the vaccine and have no plans to get one gave the following multiple reasons for their hesitancy:
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy