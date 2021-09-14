Tippie professor adapts economic model to understand vaccine hesitancy

Vaccine hesitancy in Kentucky is decreasing, according to a new study from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the University of Cincinnati published on Thursday. The poll shows that people who would “probably not” or “definitely not” get a COVID vaccine has dropped almost one-third, compared to a similar poll conducted six months ago. The recent poll, conducted between Aug. 4 through Sept. 4, found that 20% of people fell into those resistant categories, while a similar poll back in the late winter/early spring, from Feb. 12 -March 12, showed 29% fell into the same categories.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO