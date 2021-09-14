A New Way to Manage Houseless Services?
Two Bend City Councilors are advocating for the creation of a joint office that would centralize the work of area unhoused service providers. In a letter to Deschutes County commissioners, Councilors Anthony Broadman and Megan Perkins noted the reported 13% increase in the unhoused population following the most recent point-in-time count from the Central Oregon Homeless Leadership Coalition. If not addressed, the numbers could continue to rise, they said.www.bendsource.com
