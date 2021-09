Lucas Chisarick’s goal 2:05 into the second half proved to be the difference as Livingston defeated West Orange, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, 1-0, in Livingston. Jared Fiske sent a corner kick into the box, which Zachary Feldman headed towards the right post. West Orange’s Andrew Hinfey blocked Feldman’s header, but Chisarick, a senior, was waiting in front of the net to deliver a right-footed shot under the crossbar for the winning goal.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO