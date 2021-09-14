CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miguel Madueno Stops Very Game Underdog Sonny Fredrickson Late In 10th Round

By Keith Idec
Boxing Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiguel Madueno extended his knockout streak Tuesday night against the most proven, stubborn opponent of his career. The 22-year-old knockout artist stopped Sonny Fredrickson with less than one minute remaining in their 10-round bout in Hollywood, Florida. Fredrickson withstood the hard-hitting Madueno’s early in the first four rounds and came back to take control during the middle rounds, but the determined Madueno hurt him in both the ninth and 10th rounds.

www.boxingscene.com

