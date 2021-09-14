The Road to AEW Dynamite Previews Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin, More

AEW held another episode of the 2.Show during All Out Fan Fest, and during the presentation, they revealed several interesting details about their current and upcoming games. They would go on to announce some updates for AEW Elite GM, including the fact that CM Punk is headed to the game in an upcoming batch of new content, and they announced a new plan for Twitch streaming, which Evil Uno introduced and will feature a host of AEW talent hopping onto the mic and on camera. The biggest reveal though was the new footage for the upcoming AEW console game, which featured Jungle Boy and Darby Allin.
