CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Falls in August

By Alisa Zevin
enr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Construction Backlog Indicator fell to 7.7 in August, according to a member survey performed in the second half of the month. The figure is down by 0.8 months from July’s 8.5-month backlog, and it is 0.3 months lower than the reading in August 2020 of 8 months.

www.enr.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

New-home construction improves in August, driven by increase in multifamily building

U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million in August, representing a 3.9% increase from the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Compared with August 2020, housing starts were up 17.4%. The pace of permitting for new housing units also increased in August. Permitting for new homes occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.73 million, up 6% from July and 13.5% from a year ago. With both housing starts and building permits, the gains recorded in August were driven by an uptick in multifamily construction activity. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected housing starts to occur at a pace of 1.55 million and building permits to come in at a pace of 1.62 million.
REAL ESTATE
Seattle Times

US home construction up 3.9% in August after July drop

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction rebounded a better-than-expected 3.9% in August with the strength coming in apartment construction. The August increase left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million units, 17.4% above the pace of a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Housing starts had fallen 6.2% in July.
WASHINGTON, DC
WLOS.com

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 4.3% in August

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployment rate declined slightly in August, which means it's now fallen for 11 months in a row. The state Commerce Department said on Friday the seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell from 4.4% in July to 4.3% last month. SHORTAGES: WHAT'S REALLY BEHIND STAFFING PROBLEMS...
ECONOMY
bakingbusiness.com

Retail bread prices fall in August

WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 2.4¢ per lb in August, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread, meanwhile, decreased 2.4¢ per lb. The national average retail price of...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
WVNews

West Virginia unemployment falls to 4.8% in August

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.8% in August, the lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state since June 2019, according to WorkForce West Virginia. The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,700 to 38,200. Total...
CHARLESTON, WV
ncconstructionnews.com

Monthly construction input prices inch lower in August, but are still elevated year over year, says ABC

Construction input prices declined 0.6% in August compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data released Sept. 10. Nonresidential construction input prices fell 0.4% for the month.Despite the monthly decline, construction input prices are still 20.8% higher relative to a year ago. Nonresidential construction input prices expanded 21.6% during that period. The price of natural gas has experienced the largest year-over-year increase, rising 132.2%, followed by the aggregate price of steel mill products, which increased 123.1%. Iron and steel prices have nearly doubled over the past year, increasing 95.2%. The prices of unprocessed energy materials and crude petroleum were also up, rising 79.2% and 74.8%, respectively.
CONSTRUCTION
eyeonhousing.org

Price Index for Inputs to Residential Construction Declines in August

Prices paid for goods used in residential construction ex-energy decreased 0.7% in August (not seasonally adjusted), according to the latest Producer Price Index (PPI) report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The decrease was largely driven by a decline in lumber and wood products prices and was the first monthly decline since the start of the last recession. The price index of services inputs to residential construction also decreased in August as smaller gross profit margins of building materials retailers outweighed increases in the prices of freight transportation and other services.
CONSTRUCTION
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Construction industry dropped 3,000 jobs nationwide in August

The construction industry nationwide lost 3,000 jobs between July and August as ongoing declines in nonresidential segments offset a pickup among residential building and remodeling firms, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of government data released in early September. Association officials said their newly released...
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
FOXBusiness

US applications to start a business fall in August

Applications to start new U.S. businesses declined in August for just the third time this year and the first time since June as the recent surge in coronavirus cases put entrepreneurs on hold. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that business applications fell 4.7% to a seasonally adjusted 427,842 last...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Will ETFs Suffer as US Industrial Output Falls in August?

The latest update on U.S. industrial output looks disappointing as the damages from Hurricane Ida and the ongoing health crisis took a toll on the metric. The consistent crunch in raw material supplies and labor as a result of the pandemic has been a serious concern. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production rose 0.4% in August against an increase of 0.8% in July.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Industry in Hawaii

Pick any two cities or towns in the United States, and each will be home to people who work in very similar fields. Certain occupations in areas like education, sanitation, law enforcement, health care, and retail are common across the country as they are practical necessities. Still, the occupational makeup of different parts of the […]
HAWAII STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Local housing market sees biggest drops in inventory at this price point

CHARLOTTE — As Charlotte’s housing market continues to roll along, inventory remains a challenge for local homebuyers. The 4,069 homes for sale in the greater Charlotte area as of Sept. 5 represented a 38.2% drop from more than 6,500 properties during the same time a year ago, according to the monthly report Canopy Realtor Association released today on local residential real estate activity. That left the 16-county region with a 0.8-month supply of available homes, compared to a 1.5-month level last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Benzinga

Major Indices Fall On Chinese Real Estate Debt: Eyes Are On Fed

It was “manic Monday” on Wall Street. In a blunt and unpleasant reminder of how crises thousands of miles away can puncture the heart of the U.S. markets, a real estate crisis in Hong Kong took much of the blame for the sharpest daily losses in more than two months for the major U.S. indices. The so-called “horsemen of risk” like bonds, volatility, the U.S. dollar, and “defensive” stock sectors climbed back into the saddle after months of lazing around the corral.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy