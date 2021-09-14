CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Seahawks promote Jon Rhattigan to 53 man roster

By John P. Gilbert
Field Gulls
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Indianapolis Colts 28-16 to open the 2021 NFL season, and in doing so the linebacker they had elevated from the practice squad, Jon Rhattigan, in advance of the game saw 16 special teams snaps. Rhattigan didn’t see the field for any defensive snaps during the victory, however, that could change in the coming weeks if the Shane Waldron offense can obliterate defenses and give the backups some depth.

