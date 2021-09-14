CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. GOP lawmakers to subpoena personal information on every voter as part of controversial 2020 election audit

By Danielle Ohl of Spotlight PA
 6 days ago
HARRISBURG — Republican lawmakers in the Capitol are pushing to collect personal information on every registered Pennsylvania voter, as well as a trove of communications between state and county election officials, as part of a controversial inquiry into the 2020 presidential election. The GOP lawmakers have crafted a sweeping subpoena,...

Ferriss DaiOff
6d ago

This is another Republican LIE, I do not give my consent for republicans to have access to any of my information. Republicans have no proof of voter fraud, most cases of voter fraud have been by republicans. Stop the steal by republicans of voters personal information!

Spotlight PA

Spotlight PA

Philadelphia, PA
Spotlight PA is dedicated to producing non­partisan investigative journalism about Pennsylvania government and urgent statewide issues.

