CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rookie pitcher Joe Ryan 'fine' after being hit by line drive as Twins lose to Cleveland

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Joe Ryan didn't even bother to try to scoop up the ball and make the out at first. Nor did he pause in his stomp toward the dugout. The Twins starting pitcher, who struck out five batters and allowed just one run in five innings Tuesday afternoon against Cleveland, took a line drive by Myles Straw off his right wrist — his pitching hand — in the top of the sixth. The rookie left no question about whether he could continue the game. He beelined straight for the tunnel back to the clubhouse, tossing his glove down in frustration on his way.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brainerd Dispatch

Twins rookie Joe Ryan pitches a gem in earning first career win

Rookie Joe Ryan recorded his first career win after allowing one hit in seven innings to propel the visiting Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Ryan (1-1) retired the first 19 batters he faced before Amed Rosario ended his bid for perfection by slapping...
MLB
Janesville Gazette

Joe Ryan pitches perfect into seventh inning as Twins again shut out Cleveland

CLEVELAND – Twins rookie pitcher Joe Ryan's bid for perfection slipped away in Wednesday's seventh inning in Cleveland, but he claimed his first victory in his second big league start with a one-hit, 3-0 victory at Progressive Field. Ryan retired the side 1-2-3 in 10 of the first 11 innings...
MLB
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Twins rookie Joe Ryan has perfect game through 6 innings

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Minnesota Twins rookie Joe Ryan is pitching a perfect game through six innings against the Cleveland Indians in just his second major league start. The 25-year-old Ryan is bidding to pitch the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, topping the mark set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was permitted.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Coulombe
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Yu Chang
Person
Logan Allen
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Austin Hedges
Bring Me The News

Joe Ryan's perfect game bid leads Twins to another shutout

Joe Ryan took a perfect game into the seventh inning as the Minnesota Twins earned a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. Ryan was dominant in his second career major league start, sitting down the first 19 batters he faced. The right-hander acquired in the Nelson Cruz trade threw seven shutout innings while striking out four batters on the night.
MLB
Twinkie Town

Game 138: Twins at Cleveland

John Gant (4-9, 3.98) gets the start tonight for your Minnesota Twins, opposite the Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.32).
MLB
drgnews.com

Polanco Continues Hot Hitting In Twins’ Win At Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer and doubled three times, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 5-2 on Monday night. Polanco connected for his 27th homer in the third. He doubled in the first, fifth and seventh, and then struck out in the ninth. The...
MLB
abc17news.com

Rookie Ryan shines as Twins hold Indians to 1 hit in 3-0 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0. Ryan retired the first 19 batters before Amed Rosario lined a single through the left side of the infield with one out in the seventh. Caleb Thielbar worked a perfect eighth and Tyler Duffey finished the one-hitter for his third save. Rosario was the only baserunner for Cleveland, which has been no-hit twice and held without a hit in a seven-inning game this season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starting Pitcher#Target Field#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
abc17news.com

Indians’ Rosario breaks up Twins rookie Ryan’s no-hit bid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians shortstop Amed Rosario singled with one out in the seventh inning to break up Twins rookie Joe Ryan’s perfect game bid in just his second major league start. The 25-year-old Ryan retired the first 19 hitters in order before Rosario lined a clean single to left field. Ryan was bidding to pitch the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, topping the mark set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was permitted. Ryan was acquired in July from Tampa Bay when the Twins sent slugger Nelson Cruz to the Rays.
MLB
csun.edu

CSUN alumnus Joe Ryan begins his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins

On Aug. 31, former CSUN pitcher Joe Ryan had his minor league contract picked up by the MLB’s Minnesota Twins. This makes Ryan the 11th alumni from CSUN to play in the MLB. Ryan played for the Matadors for three years with 29 total appearances and 11 games started before he transferred to Stanislaus State for his senior year. During his tenure at CSUN, he averaged a 3.39 ERA and a 23.3% strikeout rate while facing a total of 318 batters.
MLB
Pioneer Press

Joe Ryan takes perfect game into seventh in Twins’ victory

Joe Ryan allowed himself a split second to curse after Amed Rosario’s groundball made its way through the infield for a one-out single in the seventh inning. In his head. The single had broken up the rookie’s bid for the rarest of pitching feats, a perfect game. But it was...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Joe Ryan seeks first major league victory as Twins face Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Interim manager Bill Evers is still unbeaten as the Twins face the Indians (soon to be Guardians) tonight (5:10 p.m. BSN) at Progressive Field. Evers, the bench coach sitting in while Rocco Baldelli is on paternity leave, and the Twins have won the first two games of the series here. They also salvaged the finale of a series in Tampa Bay with Evers minding the store (yes, the wins and losses eventually go on Baldelli's record).
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins pitchers Dobnak, Rogers see Cleveland hand specialist

CLEVELAND — If you're a major league pitcher with a hurting hand, there's no place better to be than Cleveland. That's where Randy Dobnak and injured reliever Taylor Rogers had appointments with renowned hand specialist and surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham. Dobnak's recurring middle-finger strain sidelined him from a scheduled start...
MLB
swimswam.com

WATCH: MLB Pitcher Joe Ryan, Former Water Polo Player, Does Phelps-Like Warmup

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan still shows signs of his former life as an aquatic athlete -- some more obvious than others. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan doesn’t know exactly how playing water polo impacted his baseball career, but one aspect of...
MLB
zonecoverage.com

How the Twins Were Able To Get Joe Ryan In the Nelson Cruz Trade

Everybody knew Nelson Cruz was getting traded as the Minnesota Twins approached the trade deadline. They were well out of the division race, and Cruz had given them nearly three years of elite production and helped transform the Twins into the Bomba Squad. A 41-year-old who everyone knows is going...
MLB
kduz.com

Twins split Doubleheader with Cleveland

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Triston McKenzie turned in another stellar start for Cleveland. He cruised through six innings of the first game of a doubleheader to lead the Indians past Minnesota 3-1. The Twins won the second game 6-3 behind Nick Gordon’s go-ahead RBI single in a four-run fourth. McKenzie had seven strikeouts with just three hits, one run and one walk allowed. This was his fifth straight outing of six innings or more and one run or less. Twins starter Joe Ryan was right there with him in the first game until a comebacker off his wrist ended his outing in the sixth.
MLB
arcamax.com

Little offense, sloppy defense add up to Twins being crushed by Cleveland, 12-3

MINNEAPOLIS — The situation was already bad, but the Twins somehow made it worse. In a 12-3 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday night at Target Field in front of an announced crowd of 14,222, Cleveland outhit the Twins 14-3. But as if the stark offensive disparity wasn't enough, the Twins decided to help Cleveland out a bit with some sloppy play.
MLB
FanSided

Joe Ryan dodges a bullet after taking line drive off his wrist in scary moment (Video)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan appears to be okay after removing himself from his outing against the Cleveland Indians. Ryan was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Nelson Cruz trade, and had been phenomenal for the Twins up until this point. Ryan was perfect in 10 of the first 12 innings he pitched in the big leagues, and didn’t allow any runs in 11 of those outings.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy