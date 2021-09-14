CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Gordon completes treatment program, awaiting reinstatement

By John P. Gilbert
Field Gulls
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday the Seattle Seahawks opened the 2021 NFL season with a comfortable double digit victory on the road over the Indianapolis Colts to keep pace with the rest of the NFC West division. However, in the process of securing the victory, the Seahawks lost two of the five wide receivers on the active roster to concussions, with both Penny Hart and Dee Eskridge leaving the game and entering league concussion protocols.

CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Doesn't play Saturday

Wilson didn't play in the Seahawks' final preseason game Saturday against the Chargers. Wilson was expected to play about a quarter, but head coach Pete Carroll opted to keep the team's most valuable player on the sidelines for the final exhibition matchup. Even without Wilson on the field, we saw a glimpse of new OC Shane Waldron's system, according to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. Waldron frequently utilized two tight-end sets, and he even got fullback Nick Bellore involved. Of course, we shouldn't draw too many conclusions from a preseason game. After all, no scheme is going to leave DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (groin) off the field for more than a couple of snaps per game. With the defense more likely to take a step back than improve, Wilson should end up throwing plenty this season, regardless of the initial game plan.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Shocking stat reveals Russell Wilson, Seahawks collapse vs. Titans is historic

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 2 collapse against the Tennessee Titans is pretty historic. In fact, it’s one that home fans haven’t seen since 2004. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was only the second time that the Seahawks have lost at Lumen Field despite leading by at least 14 points in the fourth quarter. Since it opened in 2002, such occurrence happened just once back 2004 against the Rams. Throughout that span, they were 58-1 and 5-1 including the playoffs.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best Josh Gordon landing spots after NFL reinstatement

The NFL season is officially underway and a new free-agent wide receiver has hit the market. According to Adam Schefter, Josh Gordon has completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and could be reinstated soon. Of course, Gordon must await approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before a team can sign the veteran receiver.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Why Josh Gordon would be an ideal grab for Brett Veach

It’s quite possible that Josh Gordon is going to be officially listed as a free agent wide receiver very soon. If that’s the case, the Kansas City Chiefs would do very well by convincing him to sign. According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Gordon is on the verge of being...
NFL
Field Gulls

One of Seahawks’ three gameday injuries returns to practice

The only blight on the Seattle Seahawks Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts were a few untimely injuries. Penny Hart, recently promoted wide receiver from the practice squad, sustained a concussion. He is reportedly practicing today while working through the league concussion protocols, but is alone in his speedy return.
NFL
Sporting News

Josh Gordon reinstatement: Why NFL could lift suspension of wide receiver — again

Josh Gordon could once again be up for reinstatement by the NFL after completing his league-monitored treatment program, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. It's still up to commissioner Roger Goodell to lift Gordon's suspension, whom the NFLPA has asked to reinstate the uber-talented receiver. Gordon's potential reinstatement represents the...
NFL
Field Gulls

Enemy Reaction 2021: Indianapolis Colts

The Seattle Seahawks prevailed on the road over the Indianapolis Colts to open up the 2021 NFL season, and it was... honestly kinda boring? There were some great plays (obviously) but it wasn’t exactly a dramatic, intense game. Seattle had a double-digit lead for the entire second half and didn’t let Indy make a furious late game rally.
NFL
ESPN

NFLPA recommends Josh Gordon be reinstated by league, sources say

The NFL Players Association determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the league that he be reinstated, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gordon, 30, is awaiting final approval from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, but he is vaccinated against COVID-19 and said to be...
NFL
wearebreakingnews.com

NFLPA Backs Wide Receiver Josh Gordon’s Re-entry To NFL

The wide receiver awaits final approval from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in order to sign with a club. The NFL Players Association determined that Josh Gordon has successfully completed his treatment, monitored by the NFL, and has recommended to the league that he be reinstated, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL
Field Gulls

Pre-Snap Reads 9/14: Further observations from Sunday’s win

Pete Carroll was in a talkative mood after Sunday's win, and why not? The Seahawks D got the job done against Carson Wentz and Indy. Russell Wilson didn't target DK Metcalf once in the first half against the Colts on Sunday. The Seahawks still scored 21 points before halftime against one of the best defenses in the NFL, proving their offensive weapons go well beyond their star wideouts.
NFL
Field Gulls

Report: Seahawks promote Jon Rhattigan to 53 man roster

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Indianapolis Colts 28-16 to open the 2021 NFL season, and in doing so the linebacker they had elevated from the practice squad, Jon Rhattigan, in advance of the game saw 16 special teams snaps. Rhattigan didn’t see the field for any defensive snaps during the victory, however, that could change in the coming weeks if the Shane Waldron offense can obliterate defenses and give the backups some depth.
NFL
Yardbarker

3 Teams That Could Target Josh Gordon Once He Is Reinstated

So based on how the NFL has treated him in the past, he seems set for another chance to return and get back to playing. The question now becomes finding teams that would give him a shot knowing the fact he could be out again at any moment. That is...
NFL
Field Gulls

Snap Reactions: Observations from Seahawks snap counts in win over Colts

Official snap counts are officially out, meaning we can get to the business of dissecting the matchups and coaching decisions each week. Let’s start with the offense, and the new-look Shane Waldron superpower (is he in the Ring of Honor yet?) Seattle Seahawks offensive snap counts. Eight rows of standard...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Josh Gordon News

It looks like free agent wide receiver Josh Gordon could be returning to the NFL soon after completing his mandatory league-approved sanctioned treatment program. By now, Gordon’s issues are well-documented. He’s been suspended multiple times throughout his career due to violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy and did not play in 2020. In fact, he’s only appeared in 33 games since his breakout 2013 season.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Players Association asks Roger Goodell to reinstate Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon, the supremely talented wide receiver whose career has been derailed by substance abuse, may soon get another chance in the NFL. The NFL Players Association has recommended to the NFL that Gordon be reinstated after he completed a treatment program, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would make the final determination about whether Gordon can be reinstated.
NFL
Field Gulls

Unheralded Player of the Game (UHPOG), Week 1

It’s not hard to figure out who the players of the game are, especially in a convincing (what the heck?) road win for your undefeated Seattle Seahawks. There were the two touchdowns, both spectacular, logged by Tyler Lockett, past, present and future legend. He’s still good. Russell Wilson had a pretty decent outing himself, one that brought comparisons — again — to Peyton, Favre, Brady, you know, his usual historic company. The whole defensive line, too; they were on point, if by “point,” I mean needling Carson Wentz incessantly until he turned back into a pumpkin.
NFL
Field Gulls

3 more: Seahawks continue the practice squad shuffle

John Schneider can sleep when the season is over. After promoting Jon Rhattigan, moving Ethan Pocic to injured reserve, and losing Jordan Simmons to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Seattle Seahawks continue to update their practice squad. Not only is Connor Wedington from Sumner, but he played for Seattle this...
NFL

