Rays waiting for more info on whether Chris Archer will pitch again in 2021
Chris Archer had further evaluation Tuesday on his troublesome left hip, but the Rays still don’t know when, or if, the veteran right-hander will pitch again this season. Archer was examined by team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton in St. Petersburg but plans to solicit opinions from other doctors before deciding on a plan. And with only 2 ½ weeks left in the regular season, that could mean he doesn’t get back on the mound this year.www.kansascity.com
