Hear Ozzy and Lemmy sing together on previously unreleased version of “Hellraiser”

On the evening of June 1, 1988, 22-year-old Jerry Cantrell could be found loitering outside the Seattle Center Coliseum hoping to meet the members of America’s hottest new hard rock band, Guns N’ Roses, who were in town to support Iron Maiden on the British metal band’s Seventh Tour Of A Seventh Tour trek. The young guitarist had a demo cassette recorded by his own band, Alice In Chains, and he hoped he might be able to pass it along to a member of Guns N’ Roses, who might, in turn, be able to get it into the hands of one of the music industry’s hot A&R men. When Cantrell spotted Axl Rose leaving the arena, he seized his moment, walked over to talk to the singer, and pressed the demo tape into his hand.

