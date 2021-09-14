New York Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder as a Hate Crime Over ‘Brutal, Despicable and Cowardly’ Stabbing of Black Teenager
A New York State man recently pleaded guilty to attempted murder as a hate crime for stabbing a Black teenager multiple times. Robert McCallion, 36, admitted legal culpability for 14 separate criminal charges including the attempted murder of a 17-year-old girl in March of this year. The defendant pleaded out to charges of garden variety attempted murder, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree, assault as a hate crime, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees.lawandcrime.com
Comments / 0