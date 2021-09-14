CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders lose Denzelle Good for season

By Vincent Bonsignore
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raiders’ season-opening win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night came at a physical price, as a handful of key players went down with injuries. This much is known: Right guard Denzelle Good suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

www.reviewjournal.com

