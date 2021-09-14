Raiders lose Denzelle Good for season

The Raiders offense will look to build off a strong 2020 season. According to ESPN stats, the Raiders offense last season ranked 10th in points/game, 8th in yards/game, and 7th in passing yards/game. Clearly Derek Carr is NOT the problem. The biggest question marks heading into this season on offense will be focused on the reconstructed offensive line. Luckily the Raiders still have offensive line coach Tom Cable to put together the pieces and coach up the younger starters. Greg Olson returns as offensive coordinator which will be good stability for the offense as a whole. With the hopes of an improved defensive unit, this offense is good enough to keep up with the best in the league. We saw this last year in several games including the shootout against Kansas City.

