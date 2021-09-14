CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Housing nonprofit’s donors build, sell home to fund projects

By McKenna Ross
reviewjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Southern Nevada housing nonprofit took a unique approach to fundraising — it had donors build and sell a house. Proceeds of the sale of a recently completed home at Ridgeview in northwest Las Vegas’ Skye Canyon master planned community, completed by Woodside Homes and its contractors, will help HomeAid Southern Nevada fund in-kind community projects to address vulnerable and homeless populations in the Las Vegas area, said Executive Director Nat Hodgson. Recent work includes renovations at the VISTA ranch in north Las Vegas.

www.reviewjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

