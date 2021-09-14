Housing nonprofit’s donors build, sell home to fund projects
A Southern Nevada housing nonprofit took a unique approach to fundraising — it had donors build and sell a house. Proceeds of the sale of a recently completed home at Ridgeview in northwest Las Vegas’ Skye Canyon master planned community, completed by Woodside Homes and its contractors, will help HomeAid Southern Nevada fund in-kind community projects to address vulnerable and homeless populations in the Las Vegas area, said Executive Director Nat Hodgson. Recent work includes renovations at the VISTA ranch in north Las Vegas.www.reviewjournal.com
