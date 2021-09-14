CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays waiting for more info on whether Chris Archer will pitch again in 2021

By MARC TOPKIN
Bradenton Herald
 6 days ago

Chris Archer had further evaluation Tuesday on his troublesome left hip, but the Rays still don’t know when, or if, the veteran right-hander will pitch again this season. Archer was examined by team orthopedist Dr. Koco Eaton in St. Petersburg but plans to solicit opinions from other doctors before deciding on a plan. And with only 2 ½ weeks left in the regular season, that could mean he doesn’t get back on the mound this year.

