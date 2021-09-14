CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rick Roberts: Ted Cruz Is Doing Something About It!

Cover picture for the articleMany of you are frustrated. It seems like Walter Biden and the Democrats are out to destroy this country. Where are the Republicans? Why aren’t they doing something? Well, many are, but the lamestream media doesn’t report it! So Senator Ted Cruz is here to tell you what he’s doing to stop the socialist agenda. He talked about the mess Walter has made of Afghanistan, the refugee crisis, child trafficking (especially girls forced to be child brides!), and the vaccine mandate. But most of all, here’s what he — and you — can do: hold Walter Biden and Democrats accountable at the 2022 midterm elections. Fire Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of Sen. Ted Cruz)

