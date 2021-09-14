CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Witness Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica’s Robert, on stage with Suicidal Tendencies

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTye Trujillo is following in his father’s footsteps. Who is his father? Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. Dad, Robert became a member of Metallica in 2003, two years after longtime bassist Jason Newsted left the band. Now, we have video of Tye as he shared the stage with Suicidal Tendencies, the band his father rose to prominence as a part of from 1989 to 1995. Father Robert also performed with Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society and others before joining Metallica. Tye is becoming a seasoned touring veteran as he toured with KoRn, at the ripe old age of 12, in place of bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu, for their South American tour.

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JASON NEWSTED Says His Comment About Not Having The 'Physicality' To Play With METALLICA Anymore Has Been Misinterpreted

Jason Newsted says that his comment about no longer having the "physicality" to play with a band like METALLICA has been misinterpreted. Back in February 2020, the 58-year-old musician, who left the San Francisco Bay Area metal giants two decades ago after a 15-year run with the group, discussed his exit from the band in an interview with Florida Daily Post. At the time, spoke about the series of shoulder surgeries on both arms that initially rendered him unable to play. He said: "The surgeries kind of set me back. I kept playing music the best that I could, and I haven't ever been able to come all the way back; I'm, like, 90-something percent full. I can't play the full METALLICA stuff; I couldn't do the show anymore like that… I know for a fact I cannot play the way that I would want to play in VOIVOD, METALLICA — any of those bands. I don't have the physicality to do that anymore."
ROCK MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Ghost Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ as if They Wrote It

Ghost have released their Metallica Blacklist cover version of Metallica's unforgettable "Enter Sandman." It emerged on Friday (Sept. 10), the same day that Blacklist — a tribute collection to Metallica's landmark 1991 "Black Album" — arrived in full, alongside a remastered and expanded reissue of the album itself. Alt-rockers Weezer...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Newsted
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
msuexponent.com

Time Machine: Metallica's eponymous record

Thirty years ago this week, the top Billboard 200 album was Metallica’s seminal “Metallica,” otherwise known as “The Black Album.” It has been regarded as one of the best rock albums of all time, but in 1991 it seemed the age of 80s thrash metal had come and gone, with grunge taking center stage as the en vogue misfit rock genre. Late summer 1991 contained arguably some of the greatest months for grunge fans, and rock fans in general, with the releases of Pearl Jam’s “Ten” in August and Nirvana’s “Nevermind”in September. Yet in 1991 Metallica produced not only its most commercially successful record, but also its most sonically rich one to date. In Metallica’s offerings prior to “Metallica,” the impact was made by the contrast of the gaps in the music with assaulting guitars. “Metallica” hits you in the face with a 20 foot wave of pure sound. It’s not just loud, it is immense.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Announces 'New Wave Of British Heavy Metal' Special On SiriusXM's 'Mandatory Metallica'

METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich has put together a special on the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal for Mandatory Metallica, a new limited-engagement SiriusXM radio channel with music and content curated by the band. Launched a little over two weeks ago, this new artist-branded channel coincides with the 30th anniversary of the release of METALLICA's self-titled fifth album, commonly known as The Black Album.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal Tendencies#Black Label Society#South American
udiscovermusic.com

‘Death Magnetic’: Metallica’s Compelling Creative Rebirth

Prior to Death Magnetic’s release, on September 12, 2008, Metallica were in a state of flux. The goal for 1991’s “The Black Album” had been to create heavy metal for the masses. Their mission was accomplished when it turned them into one of the biggest bands on the planet. Metallica were the band who could do no wrong. Yet for the next decade or more they turned into the band who got it all wrong.
ROCK MUSIC
Delaware County Daily Times

Rock Music Menu: Metallica’s ‘Black Album’ gets reissue treatment

Last month marked the 30th anniversary of not just the biggest metal release in history, but one of the best-selling albums of all time in Metallica’s eponymous 1991 LP, commonly referred to as ‘The Black Album.’ Now, the Bay Area based titans of hard rock are celebrating this Friday with a new edition of the record along with a tribute to the album by more than 50 artists from a variety of genres.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLASH, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIKKI SIXX, ICE-T And Others Pay Tribute To DAVE MUSTAINE On His 60th Birthday (Video)

MEGADETH frontman Dave Mustaine celebrated his 60th birthday onstage on Monday, September 13 during the band's concert at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. After the audience sang "Happy Birthday" to the guitarist/vocalist, a five-minute video was played in which a number of other musicians shared their best wishes to Mustaine, including GUNS N' ROSES' Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx, KORN's Brian "Head" Welch, Ice-T and members of LAMB OF GOD and TRIVIUM.
BOSTON, MA
wcsx.com

Metallica’s ‘Blacklist’: The Best Version Of Each Song

Metallica’s Blacklist tribute album is a pretty unprecedented project. A tribute to Metallica’s 1991 “Black Album,” it has over 60 songs. The album itself only had 12 songs, but there are multiple versions of most of the songs (and at least one version of every song), giving The Blacklist a rather lengthy runtime. It was fun to listen to all of the tracks, but we decided to boil it down to the best versions of each of the songs. Here’s what we came up with.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
metalinsider.net

Metal By Numbers 9/17: Iron Maiden crushes the charts

Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. My apologies with the late Metal By Numbers! Life got the best of me but here we are! With no surprised, Iron Maiden absolutely crushed the charts with their seventeenth studio album. We here at Metal Insider had a fun Headbangers Brawl about the new record, which you can view here. Other than Iron Maiden, there weren’t as many impactful debuts this week. Next week should be fun with Metallica’s remastered Black Album, as well as new Andrew W.K and Aborted. Enjoy!
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Hear Ozzy and Lemmy sing together on previously unreleased version of “Hellraiser”

As part of the expanded digital release of Ozzy Osbourne’s record, on September 17, fans will be treated to a new and reimagined version of the song “Hellraiser,” a song written by Osbourne and co written by Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead. The new version of the track features vocals from both Ozzy and Lemmy. Although the song first appeared on Ozzy’s No More Tears, Motorhead decided to include the song on their 1992 album, March Ör Die. Other songs co written on No More Tears by Ozzy with Lemmy are “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” “Desire,” and “I Don’t Want To Change The World.”
MUSIC
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
CHICAGO, IL
districtchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy