Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Anticrepuscular Rays

… my friend from Flagstaff continues to amaze me with the breadth and depth of his vocabulary and knowledge. I sent him this photo for another reason and he replied with a comment about the nice converging crepuscular/anticrepuscular rays … I had no idea what he was talking about and so he passed on to me a bit of his knowledge. Converging crepuscular rays converge on the sun and spread out as they touch the earth, whereas the anticrepuscular rays converge on a location on the ground. They are alternating parallel rays of light and shadow and you can learn more about them here .

There is still so much I do not know and I am grateful for friends who take the time to educate me. Thank you!

The top photo is a shot I took a while back and the peak above my wingtip is Agassiz, down the ridge line and swooping up, the lower peak is Schultz Peak … above it is Fremont Peak. These peaks are on the south side of the caldera of the San Francisco Peaks. Lowell Observatory built some structures up on Schultz years ago and I believe they had a 20 inch telescope up there … portions of the structures still remain.

Following this shot I cranked into a relatively steep bank, cleared the rim by a hundred feet or so and dove down into the inner basin … flew down the basin, over Lockett Meadow and exited the peaks and flew out over the Painted Desert and cruised the volcanic field shooting the volcanic cones with snow on them.

Below are three photos of the laser ruby project which I finished last night. In the left photo I am laying in the pavilion (bottom of stone) facets after rounding the material so that I have a perfect round piece of material to work on. Here I am using a 1200 grit diamond infused lap.

In the middle photo, I have finished the pavilion, transferred the stone so that I am now working on the crown (upper part of the stone) and have cut the main facets, the table facet and am now polishing the table facet on a ceramic disk with 50,000 grit diamond.

The photo on the right shows the table polished and the eight main facets; still to come is the cutting of the 8 star facets (upper facets backing up to the table) and 24 break facets (at the bottom and just above the girdle (mid point of the stone). The purpose of the star and break facets is to create the diamond patterns you are used to seeing in faceted stones and increase the amount of light that is gathered.

The purpose of the crown is to gather as much light as possible and the pavilions purpose is to blow as much light back out the top as possible making a brilliant stone. Each material has a different refractive index so the angles you use to cut the facets will vary depending on the gem material you are working on. Well cut stones are happy stones 🙂

Tomorrow finishing up with additional photos of the process and the completed stone.

Have a beautiful day … keep breathing and making the world a little better because you are here.

Smiles,

Ted

So each one to his wish, and as for me,

I sit to-night and wait

In slumb’rous moonlight late,

To feel the freedom of the world in me

Like waves of a shoreless sea.

excerpt from I Sit And Wait by Max Ehrmann

