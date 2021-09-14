CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Weather Channel Photographer Takes Selfie at Capital One Building

By Buddy Russ
 6 days ago
While covering Hurricane Nicholas, Weather Channel reporter and photographer Charles Peek stopped by a familiar sight from his last visit to Lake Charles. Charles was here with the Weather Channel last year during Hurricane Laura covering the storm from L'Auberge Casino. He was there with every city's arch-nemesis, Jim Cantore. Charles, like the rest of those who stayed, saw first hand how bad Lake Charles was after Laura blew in. Since then, he has traveled around with the Weather Channel covering other storms and events throughout the year.

LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lafayette, LA
LAKE CHARLES, LA
