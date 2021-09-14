CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Call to Action’ to Descend on U.S. Capitol Came ‘From the Don Himself’: Pa. Men Allegedly Assaulted Cops on Jan. 6, Warned Next Time Would Be ‘More Violent’

By Adam Klasfeld
Law & Crime
 6 days ago
The growing roster of Jan. 6 defendants quoted explicitly linking their actions to former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric expanded on Tuesday with an indictment of two Pennsylvania men charged with assaulting law enforcement guarding the U.S. Capitol. Extensively quoting their violent chatter, court papers show Marshall Neefe and Charles Bradford...

Capitol rally reprising Jan. 6 sees more police, fewer protesters

WASHINGTON — Several hundred supporters of Donald Trump demonstrated in Washington on Saturday amid a heavy police presence, protesting against the prosecutions of people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. The event near the Capitol was much different than the rally-turned-riot in January, which was fueled by Trump’s false...
Alleged QAnon-Supporting Medical Doctor Thought the Capitol Was the White House on Jan. 6. He Just Pleaded Guilty.

A defendant who faced four charges in connection with the Jan. 6th breach at the U.S. Capitol Complex pleaded guilty on Friday to one of the four counts he faced. Dr. Kenneth Kelly, 58, of Ocala, Fla., was accused of (1) knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, (2) disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, (3) disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and (4) parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Kelly told U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar–Kotelly that he was agreeing to plead guilty to the fourth count he faced. He said his actions on Jan. 6th and his subsequent prosecution were the result of his first ever activities as a protester.
Pennsylvania Men Indicted in Connection to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two Pennsylvania men were arrested Monday following their indictments for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining, counting and certifying the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
‘The call to action was from the Don himself’: Capitol rioters blame Trump for mob

Two Pennsylvania men indicted for allegedly joining in the 6 January mob at the US Capitol said they came to Washington ready for violence because they believed they were following Donald Trump’s orders, likening him to a mafia boss.“The call to action was put out to be in DC on January 6th from the Don himself,” one of the men said in December, according to court documents.Mashal Neefe and Charles Bradforth Smith, both 25, were indicted on a host of federal charges on Tuesday, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; attacking officers using a dangerous weapon; and carrying...
Capitol Police Recommend Disciplinary Action for Six Officers: Update on Jan 6 Riots

An internal review of officer behaviour after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has led to six suggestions for disciplinary action. Capitol police have recommended certain polite action for six officers that were involved in the riots. Justice for J6″ rally, scheduled to take place on September 18 near the Capitol, has prompted law enforcement officials to prepare for possible unrest.
Capitol Police call for discipline in six Jan. 6 incidents, agency says

Disciplinary actions have been recommended against U.S. Capitol Police officers identified in six complaints made after the Jan. 6 insurrection, the U.S. Capitol Police said Saturday evening. “Violations were sustained and disciplinary action was recommended” in connection with three complaints of “conduct unbecoming,” the Capitol Police said in a statement.
FBI seeks public’s help in locating suspect with possible Mass. ties who allegedly assaulted officers during Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man with possible ties to western Massachusetts who allegedly assaulted police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, which claimed the lives of five people. In a statement Wednesday, the FBI’s Boston office said the suspect, captured...
Email warning of violence ahead of Jan. 6 Capitol riot came from Huntsville FBI facility: Report

An email warning of violence from rallies like the one that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots originated from an FBI facility in Huntsville, new reports show. An FBI intelligence analyst at the Hazardous Devices School at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal sent the email warning on Nov. 9, 2020, just after the presidential election was called for Democrat Joe Biden over incumbent president Donald Trump, Politico reported. The message, circulated through the FBI and some of its state and local partners, warned that “chatter from the far-right indicates the belief the election was stolen from President Trump,” adding recipients should “keep your head on a swivel.”
‘You’re Not Gonna Like My Answer…’ Capitol Police Chief Defends Rallygoers’ Right to Protest Treatment of Prisoners Being Held Over Jan. 6

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger on Friday defended the right of those attending Saturday’s rally outside the Capitol to express their views. During a press briefing with Capitol and DC police officials, Manger was asked if there are any members of Congress who plan to attend the rally in support of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and if he has a response to “the underlying purpose of this rally” in that those attending believe the Jan. 6 rioters are “political prisoners.”
Defenders of the Capitol Rioters Will Soon Descend on Washington

On September 18, a pro-Trump group is set to host a Washington, D.C., rally in support of the January 6 rioters who are now being prosecuted for storming the Capitol. The “Justice for J6” organizers have claimed that their demonstration will be peaceful but some in Washington are now fearing the worst. “I think they should take it very seriously,” former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe said during a Monday interview on CNN. “In fact, they should take it more seriously than they took the same sort of intelligence that they likely saw on January 5.” McCabe, who is now a CNN contributor, did note that Donald Trump is no longer “fanning the flames” from the White House as he did on January 6. “They seem to be taking the intelligence very seriously,” he added, “which raises a question as to whether or not they did on January 6.”
Nancy Pelosi says Biden is “Perfect for now” and “knows his foreign policy” after botched Afghanistan withdrawal

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave President Joe Biden a rave review in light of his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead. “Let me just say about our president, President Biden…President Biden is…It’s so…we’re so fortunate that he did not win for president before when he ran because we needed him now. He’s perfect for now,” Pelosi said. “He knows his foreign policy he was chair of the foreign policy committee he’s been…extends the hands of friendship to friend and foe alike in order to have communication…He understands the value of that, he is…he knows and is known by most leaders.”
