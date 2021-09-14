‘Call to Action’ to Descend on U.S. Capitol Came ‘From the Don Himself’: Pa. Men Allegedly Assaulted Cops on Jan. 6, Warned Next Time Would Be ‘More Violent’
The growing roster of Jan. 6 defendants quoted explicitly linking their actions to former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric expanded on Tuesday with an indictment of two Pennsylvania men charged with assaulting law enforcement guarding the U.S. Capitol. Extensively quoting their violent chatter, court papers show Marshall Neefe and Charles Bradford...lawandcrime.com
