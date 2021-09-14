What Is Pancetta?
Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. To say that pancetta can be used in any recipe is an overstatement. But it can be used in any recipe where you are sauteeing and want a meaty, pork flavor and some scrumptious bits of pork to go along with it. Pancetta can be part of a salumi platter with other dried and cured meats. It’s a good idea to keep a stash, because you never know when the urge for Pasta Carbonara will strike. Here's what you need to know about it.www.foodnetwork.com
Comments / 6