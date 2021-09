In my 20's and 30's I was almost 100% in equities/growth investments. In my 40's I dropped down to about 85 ... not trying to time the market, just reducing risk a bit. When I hit 50, I went to about 70% equities and now that I am within 5-6 years of retirement, my advisor recommended I go to 65% equities. So that is what I have been doing for the past 6 months ... selling a bit slowly but not to time the market ... just following my plan. However, if the dip that I expect DOES happen, I will be well-positioned to take advantage of it.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO