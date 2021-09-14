Will We See Marc Gasol In The NBA Again?

There was a time when Memphis was the home of Marc Gasol. And in a way, it always will be. Immortality within the Grizzlies organization awaits for Marc. As Tony Allen and Zach Randolph become the first two Grit and Grind cornerstones to receive the honor of number retirement this season, Gasol and Mike Conley will join them in the years to come. And perhaps Marc has done enough to eventually become the first Grizzlies player to enter the hallowed halls of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame - the ultimate honor anyone who has ever laced up and played the game can receive. Time will tell in that regard - but there is no denying that with the trade of Marc Gasol to the Grizzlies from the Lakers that was announced last week, the man affectionately known as Big Spain is indeed heading home.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO