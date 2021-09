MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a warm, steamy, and dry start, temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Passing storms are possible late morning and around midday, the storms will push inland. The heaviest rain will occur across the interior and west coast. The Harvest Full Moon takes place tonight and peaks at 7:45 PM. The Harvest Full Moon will rise around sunset and will appear full for the next several days. The Harvest Moon takes place near the timing of the Autumnal Equinox which takes place this Wednesday, September 22nd. This full moon will increase the chance of the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO