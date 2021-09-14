CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warhammer 40,000 YouTuber 3D prints Dawn of War buildings for tabletop games

By Joseph Knoop
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
As someone who's only played one game of Warhammer 40,000 in my life, but watched several dozen more from the sidelines, a bit of gorgeously modeled and painted terrain is just as compelling as a horde of tyranid or ork figures. One huge Warhammer fan has taken his love of the original Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War real-time strategy game to the next level, taking terrain models from the game and 3D printing them for his own tabletop battles.

www.pcgamer.com

PC Gamer

PC Gamer UK November issue: Valve's Steam Deck

The new PC Gamer magazine is out now and this month the Steam Deck takes centre stage. We've had world-exclusive access and inside this issue you'll find absolutely everything you need to know about Valve's new handheld. There's our full hands-on preview, expert analysis on the Deck's potential, an in-depth interview with developers, and Valve's plans for the future of handheld gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
ArchDaily

Building the Future with 3D Printing and Real-Time Visualization

According to a July 2021 report by Grand View Research, the global 3D construction market is set to grow by an incredible 91% between 2021 and 2028. And, why is printed architecture seeing such rapid growth? Firstly, 3D printing is emerging as a possible solution to some of the challenges currently facing architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) – it can provide affordable housing, shelters for disaster-hit regions, and an answer to sustainable construction. Alongside these, one of the main advantages is the lower construction costs. It’s far easier to calculate the actual volume of construction material required, resulting in less waste.
ENTERTAINMENT
PC Gamer

How to make a cartography table in Valheim

The Valheim cartography table is a new item added with the Hearth and Home update. And while it may not sound particularly exciting at first, it adds one of the more significant features we've been asking for since the Viking survival game launched in Early Access in February. As Valheim...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Why Deathloop's kick is so satisfying

Deathloop is a fantastic game but one aspect of it that has an especially delightful gamefeel is the application of Colt's ginormous boot of justice to enemy posteriors. God the kick in this game is amazing for all sorts of reasons, but prime among them has to be just how far the baddies go flying once you've unleashed the beast.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Artful Escape review

What is it? A story-driven musical sci-fi rock opera through space. Reviewed on AMD Ryzen 5 3600, Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8GB RAM. Francis Vendetti is in a bit of an artistic rut. He's a teenage musical prodigy who has been given the opportunity to continue his dead uncle's legacy, a legendary folk singer who could spin poetry from a few guitar twangs. But Francis' musical ambitions lie in a different type of music—the cosmic kind. He dreams of rock n' roll riffs so epic they'll traverse dimensions and jams so extreme they'll create rifts across the galaxy.
MUSIC
PC Gamer

How to make an obliterator in Valheim

The Valheim obliterator is another requested feature to arrive with the Hearth and Home update, and it's been added in the most awesomely Valheim way possible. Iron Gate is already spoiling us with the newly added cartography table, as well as giving us a use for all the crystal we've got stashed away.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Gamedec review

What is it? A cyberpunk RPG where you're a gamer/detective. In the days before the ubiquity of the internet, stumped gamers would sometimes phone a tip line for a bit of life-saving advice. Nintendo's 'game counselors' in particular had a near-mythical status, and a gig that every kid dreamed of having. The reality was less impressive, less glamorous, but the idealised version—encyclopaedic knowledge of games, completed Battletoads blindfolded, probably owns a sweet leather duster—lives on in Gamedec, where they serve as fixers in virtual worlds.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Weapon degradation will return in Dying Light 2

No one's favorite game mechanic, weapon degradation will make a comeback in Dying Light 2. As producer Szymon Strauss explained, in its setting—two decades after the previous game—things have continued to wear out, and "people start building stuff from scraps and other material on the fly." Durability systems are often...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

