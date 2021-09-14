CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU drops a spot in the 247Sports' SEC power rankings

By Patrick Conn
 6 days ago
The latest SEC power rankings are in from Brad Crawford, the LSU Tigers sitting in the bottom half this week.

Last week the LSU Tigers came in at No. 8 overall in the SEC hierarchy from 247Sports. One week after the 34-7 victory over McNeese, they sit at No. 9 overall. Still higher than we ranked them in our weekly update.

What Brad Crawford Says…

You can only go by eye test at this point in the season, and thus far, Ed Orgeron’s team has looked out of sorts in several areas. Three of LSU’s four touchdown drives in Saturday’s win over McNeese started at the 50-yard line or the opponents’ side of the field and third downs were a struggle. Max Johnson threw three touchdown passes and the Tigers were plus-1 in turnover margin, but 306 yards of total offense is disappointing against a team LSU was expecting to run away from early. The Tigers travel to Mississippi State in two weeks and Orgeron cannot afford a repeat of last season against the Bulldogs.

What LSU Wire Says…

The Tigers come in ahead of their week four opponents, Mississippi State, who is at No. 10. The following week it is the Auburn Tigers. Crawford ranks Auburn at No. 8. Both games will be very telling for the Bayou Bengals. Frankly, this team doesn’t look SEC ready at this point with almost two weeks before they head to Starkville for a re-match of last year’s embarrassing season opener. The team needs to fix a few things, mostly on the offensive line. Offensive line coach Brad Davis joined the team in June, but they need him to kick it up a notch with his unit.

Ed Orgeron
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

