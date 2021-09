Tropical Storm Mindy formed suddenly over the Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall just as quickly, weather experts have warned.The storm was 90 miles southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, at 5pm eastern time on Tuesday and moving northeast at 21mph.Tropical storm warnings have been issued along the coast of Florida from Mexico Beach, Florida, to Steinhatchee River.Forecasters have been watching this particular weather system since late August, says AccuWeather.Because Mindy, the 13th named storm of the hurricane season, formed so close to land it is not expected to bring with it damaging winds.It was expected to make landfall along the...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO