Laurel, MT

Police continue to investigate Laurel stabbing

By Brandon Warren
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
The Laurel Police Department is continuing its investigation of a stabbing that occurred around 9 p.m. on Sept. 6, at a business on the 300 block of S.E. Fourth Street.

The victim was a boy who was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene.

The suspects, a male and female, have been identified but no arrests have been made. The Laurel Police Department says they do not believe the suspects to be a threat to the public.

Susan Canape, Laurel police communications officer, declined an interview with Q2 News Tuesday and said police have no further information.

Bruce Emery
5d ago

"Not a threat to the Public....", yet they STABBED a "boy"......WTF. CARRY & USE IT !!!

