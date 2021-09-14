CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey County, KS

Four Kansas school districts temporarily close as COVID-19 outbreaks hit 31 schools

By Noah Taborda
 6 days ago
TOPEKA — Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson says at least 31 Kansas schools are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19, forcing more school districts to close temporarily.

COVID-19 cases are up dramatically in school-age children compared to last school year as school districts grapple with masking policies, testing strategies and vaccinations for eligible students, Watson said. Some schools are facing teacher and substitute shortages from the virus.

The largest active outbreak is 22 cases at Rock Creek School in Pottawatomie County. Harvey County has two active outbreaks, with 14 new cases at Hesston Middle School and 10 at Halstead High School.

Neither school district requires masking. Both Rock Creek and Hesston have a testing strategy in place, while Halsted High School does not.

“We have four school districts that, so far, have shut down temporarily, at least some grades within their school,” Watson said. “They will be making up that time because they decided not to go remote. That’s certainly doable and they’re adding on minutes to the day. But if they have to do that again two or three times, it’s probably not going to be doable.”

Those school districts that shut down have done so for anywhere from three or four days to two weeks. None has chosen to go remote, partly in response to new restrictions on remote learning passed by the Kansas Legislature earlier this year.

Watson said many schools are opting to use testing strategies offered by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to avoid potential closures. Those participating in the Kansas K-12 Stay Positive Test Negative initiative will receive federal pandemic relief aid to fund their testing plans.

Of the 31 schools with active outbreaks, 14 have a testing strategy in place. Only four of these schools require masking, two require it for some students and five encourage masking. Thirteen of the schools did not respond to an inquiry from the Kansas State Department of Education.

County vaccination rates for eligible youths also vary among the outbreak locations, although only six schools, located in Douglas, Johnson, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties, are at or above the statewide rate of 47%. The national average is 54.6% for those ages 12 to 17.

In late August, Wellington Unified School District 353 became the first district to shut down classes and extracurriculars because of the outbreaks after 40 positive cases in the first eight days.

“Through contact tracing we realized that there were many positive cases sharing households within all of our schools,” said Wellington superintendent Adam Hatfield. “It was only a matter of time before numbers went up in all of our schools to official outbreak levels. So, the decision was made to temporarily shut down all schools.”

Wellington reopened school Sept. 7 with masks required for all students, staff and visitors.

Rural Vista School District, located in Hope and White City cancelled all classes and activities from Sept. 3 to Sept. 13. St. John-Hudson School District announced Sunday that all facilities would be closed from Sept. 13-17 because of rising case numbers and a shortage of staff and available substitute teachers.

The plan is to resume classes Sept. 20 with modified safety guidelines.

“With the rise in Covid numbers in our staff and student population, as well as in our county, the board was forced to make adjustments,” the district said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “One of those adjustments includes the requirement to wear masks while case numbers are high.”

Comments / 16

Robert M F
5d ago

Wonder how many of those people who have been tested positive were at the State Fair? Ride the rides? No cleaning in between rider! From the live broadcasts that I have seen, very few masks on the fairway and no social distancing, mostly elbow to elbow…… once again, people not using “ Common Sense “

12
Eileen
5d ago

if you aren't going to get vaccinated then you should wear a mask. The kids are more vulnerable because they aren't vaccinated yet and should wear a mask at school. Your kids won't suffocate wearing a mask and should be safe wearing them. If your kids get sick because you won't vaccinate those that are old enough or make them wear a mask, then it's on you parents. The kids are getting sick from all of you unvaccinated and "refuse to wear a mask" parents. You don't have to get vaccinated that's your choice but at least wear a mask to protect the most vulnerable, the kids, elderly, and the immune compromised people here in the US. You can hate me for what I said but I don't care. I do care what happens to the most vulnerable.

13
Debbie Turner
5d ago

If only there was a way to stop this virus and save lives. Oh yeah !! Wear a mask and get the vaccine!!! If you care you would wear !!

12
