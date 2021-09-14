CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man In ‘Extremely’ Critical Condition After Being Shot In Head, Philadelphia Police Say

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old is in “extremely critical condition” after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the side of the head. This happened in the 2000 block of North 4th Street around 5:26 p.m. The department said the victim was shot once in the left side of the...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

myrgv.com

Man found shot in Mission in critical condition

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies on Monday conducted a traffic stop where they found a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. In a statement on Twitter, the sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shooting, which authorities believed happened in the area of La Homa and Mile 5 Road in Mission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
CBS Philly

Man Dead, Several Children Saved After Thrown Out Of Windows During Southwest Philadelphia Rowhome Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is dead and an unknown number of others were hospitalized after a rowhome fire in Southwest Philadelphia early Saturday morning, according to city officials. Crews responded to the fire just after 7 a.m. on the 8500 block of Lindbergh Avenue. Credit: CITIZEN APP The 27-year-old was pronounced dead by medics at 7:34 a.m., while the others were transported to Presbyterian Medical Center. Their conditions are not clear at this time. The fire destroyed homes and forced residents to escape by jumping out of windows. Cynthia Garrett wasn’t there at the time of the fire but arrived to see...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

One Dead, Three Wounded In Early Sunday Morning Shooting In Oakland’s Uptown Neighborhood

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Stockton man was killed and three others were wounded early Sunday in a shooting in Oakland’s Uptown District. Oakland police told the East Bay Times that the shooting took place at 2:15 a.m. in the 300 block of 17th Street between Franklin and Webster. The men had apparently been at clubs in the neighborhood and were standing outside when someone began shooting either from a vehicle or on foot. Investigators were still trying to determine if the men were the intended target of the gunman or if it was just a random shooting. All four were rushed to...
CBS Philly

‘This Should Not Be Happening’: Man Killed, 5 Others Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Philadelphia’s Olney Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was killed and five others were shot in a drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. They were shot near the intersection of Broad Street and Chew Avenue Monday afternoon. Police say a 26-year-old man was killed. Four other men and a woman were also shot.   A 22-year-old man was shot in his right thigh, a 24-year-old man was hit in his forearm, a 25-year-old man was shot in his right hand, a 19-year-old was shot in his right leg, and a 28-year-old female was hit in her right shoulder, according to police. Police say they are all...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion Neighborhood, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was shot several times, including in the chin, and killed Monday night in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say. The incident occurred around 8 p.m on the 3000 block of West Cumberland Street. The victim was shot once in the chin, one time in the left leg, and multiple times in the back, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:12 p.m. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

2 Suspects In Custody For Deadly Beating Outside Pat’s Steaks In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two of four suspects wanted in connection to a deadly beating outside of Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia last week have been taken into custody. This comes after police issued warrants for the arrest of two other suspects, 34-year-old Osvaldo “Willie” Pedraza and 32-year-old Victor Pedraza-Gonzalez, AKA Victor Hugo. Police believe the pair are brothers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDTN

Man in critical condition after Piqua Police pull him from Great Miami River

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in critical condition after police found him in the Great Miami River near the Garnsey Street bridge in Piqua. The Piqua Police Department told 2 NEWS that they were initially alerted to a domestic dispute between an man and a woman — the man had left by the time police officers arrived.
PIQUA, OH
CBS Philly

Police: 3 Suspects Wearing ‘Police Vests’ Wanted For Stealing Car In Roxborough Home Invasion

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for three suspects responsible for a home invasion in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. It happened shortly after midnight Monday at the Summit Park Apartments. The victim told officers three people, dressed in what looked like police vests with radios and masks, stole their car keys and cellphone before driving off with the victim’s car. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cbslocal.com

Police Investigating After Man Was Found Dead In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Ocean City Monday morning. Officers responded to the area of 60th Street following a report of an unconscious man made by a concerned citizen. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Officials said the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Miami

Alfonzo Amaker Charged In SW Dade Shooting That Injured Four, Including Two Children

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made after a family argument led to four people being shot, including a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy. It happened Sunday, around 2 a.m., in the 1400 block of Pierce Street in the Richmond Heights neighborhood. A witness told CBS4 in addition to the two children, a 27-year-old woman who is pregnant and a 42-year-old man were also injured in the shooting. “We were going to the car to get in the car and when I turned around and looked I seen him firing the gun,” said the witness, who did not want to be identified. The alleged gunman, 30-year-old Alfonzo Amaker, has been charged with four counts of second-degree attempted murder. “Whenever one person gets shot, it’s something as a community, it not only angers me but it breaks my heart. When you add the component of children to this type of tragedy, it takes it to a whole new level,” said Miami-Dade Detective Angel Rodriguez. Police said all four of those who were shot were taken to the hospital where they were listed as stable
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, FL
CBS Philly

Temple University Student Seriously Injured After Struck By Vehicle, Thrown About 75 Feet, Authorities Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An 18-year-old Temple University student was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in North Philadelphia, early Sunday morning. Temple University tells Eyewitness News the student was crossing Broad at Diamond Street, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, when he was hit and thrown approximately 75 feet. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition. Credit: Citizens App The 18-year-old suffered severe head and facial injuries. Police say the striking vehicle remained at the scene. No charges have been filed. Police say this incident is not related to street racing near North Broad and West Oxford Streets on Saturday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Mother Has Questions After Police Shoot, Kill Man They Say Was Wielding Knife In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mother was left with questions Sunday after Chicago Police shot and killed her son in Englewood in the morning hours. Officers said Turell Brown, 28, had a knife as they confronted him during a domestic incident in the 6500 block of South Harvard Avenue. His mother told CBS 2’s Steven Graves the disturbance to which police responded was a quarrel between her son and bis girlfriend. She knows that because the girlfriend called her soon after it happened. Angela Wade-Brown said she got the call from her son’s girlfriend on Sunday morning. “She called me at 11 this morning,” Wade-Brown...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Neck During Shootout In St. Paul, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man who was shot in the neck in St. Paul Saturday night was exchanging gunfire with another shooter. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue. Police heard gunshots and found the man shot when they arrived at the scene. As of Sunday morning, the man was still alive. No arrests have been made.   More On WCCO.com: ‘I Laid On The Floor And Just Bawled’: Minnesota TikTok Sensation, 79, Overwhelmed By Support After Scooter Breaks Minnesota Weather: Marginal Risk Of Severe Storms Monday; Big Temp Drop Follows 11 Injured, 3 Critically, In 7 Weekend Shootings In Minneapolis Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen
SAINT PAUL, MN

