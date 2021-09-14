City council outlines new street maintenance funds

The city council budget for the 2022 fiscal year includes $122 million for street maintenance. This is 60% more than the current year.

This money goes in to reconstructing roads across our city as well as rehabilitating those that are not in the best condition. Locals say this money is crucial because of the damage the roads have caused their cars.

The city council also announced $2 million for a new in-house street maintenance crew. This will be the city’s third crew.

City manager Peter Zanoni says the new street crew is set to begin as early as October and will have 12 members. He also said the city will still require help from the private sector with street rehabilitation but this extra in-house crew will make a big difference.

He says city council members mentioned they often get complaints about the roads and complaints about too much construction.

They hope these funds will address these problems for the city’s residents.