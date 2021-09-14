CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates, 2 women sue in bid to close Nevada legal brothels

A national advocacy group and a Nevada lawyer have filed a sweeping federal lawsuit aimed at convincing a judge the nation's only legal brothels are dens of illegal sex trafficking and unconstitutional slavery.

The case filed Friday in Las Vegas by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation names the governor, state attorney general and city and county officials as defendants as well as a Nye County brothel and hip-hop music figure Jamal "Mally Mall" Rashid who is currently incarcerated.

Representatives for state and local officials as well as the brothel and Rashid declined to comment or did not immediately respond to messages.

ReelPatriot
6d ago

Is anyone working there that doesn’t want to be ? If so then they can leave , if not then there is no sex trafficking .

Dee
5d ago

I might not want to do what they do, but, they work legally and pay taxes. If women can't take care of business and are jealous, don't be jealous and desperate. Just Move to Texas.

Lupe Suffle
5d ago

Most people don't even know how these places run. You actually need to apply like any other job. Jobs are temporary and require a medical exam. Sheris has a restaurant open to the public with pretty good food. I don't agree with any forced into doing this job...or any job.

