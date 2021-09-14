CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bad Suit Is Now Very, Very Good

By Rachel Tashjia n
It’s funny: only a few years ago, all anyone wanted to do on the red carpet was look thin, young, and glamorous. But now, because fashion and politics have become so entangled, and because of the evolution of celebrity stylists into image architects who are practically celebrities themselves, mere handsomeness has gone out the window. Celebrities are now willing to go there, and at the Met Gala last night, they did: there was Kim Kardashian brilliantly sheathed in black by Balenciaga, which turned the most visible and overexposed woman in the history of the world into a giant void. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wore a dress designed by Aurora James, of Brother Vellies, that read “Tax the Rich” on the back, which caused a spiral of outrage and confusion online that seemed somewhat silly by Tuesday afternoon, when President Biden tweeted that “It’s time the super-wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share in taxes.” Why is it so hard for us to square AOC’s progressive politics with her interest in fashion and style? She has made it pretty clear that she is not calling for a world of austerity but rather one that focuses on access—access to healthcare as well as glamour and beauty. (Even the Soviets had perfume, after all!) If anything, the head scratcher is that the dress hewed closer to camp, the theme of 2019’s gala and exhibition, than to this year’s stated expression of the American fashion lexicon.

