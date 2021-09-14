More Mobile? (Premium)
With an eye on a more mobile future, I’ve been experimenting with alternative PC setups for both productivity and entertainment. This includes laptops and external displays, which may seem contradictory. But this isn’t additive: though I understand the appeal, I am infamously uninterested in multi-display setups. Instead, I’m curious about how using portable displays can enable me and my wife to keep doing what we do in a future that will likely be quite different from today.www.thurrott.com
