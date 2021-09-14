Deathloop review: Effortlessly cool and delightfully daring
It’s just about impossible not to like Deathloop for its sheer audacity. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Arkane just sort of went for broke in designing its latest game, a weird amalgam of ideas borrowed from disparate properties including Hitman, Metroid, Dark Souls, Edge of Tomorrow, and the studio’s own Dishonored series. And in combining bits and bobs from this unlikely array of sources they’ve managed to come up with a game all its own.www.wiartonecho.com
