Deathloop review: Effortlessly cool and delightfully daring

A time-looping shooter with funny dialogue and a very powerful boot, where stealth is just the thing that goes wrong before a good fight. William Blake once wrote: "Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand, and Eternity in an hour." Shut up, Blake. This is Deathloop. It is a full-blown action-comedy with a double jump. You get a sideways dash and a gun that splits to become two, smaller guns. If I see anyone trying to be too smart about this game, in which a time-looping assassin tries to break free of hilarious eternity by murdering many people who deserve it, I will look at them with hollow eyes and say: "In Deathloop you regularly snap necks by 270 degrees." Turn away, poets and stealth likers. This is not your daddy's Dishonored.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO