Jansen allowed one hit and no runs over one inning against the Padres on Friday to earn the save. The veteran closer was handed the ball in the ninth inning and tasked with protecting a 3-0 Dodgers lead. He allowed a two-out Adam Frazier single but was otherwise very effective, needing only seven pitches (six of which were strikes) to close out the contest. Jansen has rebounded from a rough three-game stretch in July by going a perfect 10-for-10 in save chances over his past 19 appearances. Over that stretch, he has posted a 1.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB across 20 innings.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO