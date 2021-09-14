Former Idaho State Police trooper sentenced for 2017 false arrest

KOOTENAI CO. Idaho– A former Idaho State Police trooper was sentenced for a misdemeanor crime of false arrest. It started in 2017 when a former trooper, Joshua Kagarice, got a message from his wife about a car alarm in their neighborhood going off. Kagarice, in his capacity as an Idaho State Police Trooper, responded at around 3:30 a.m. to the alarm, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor. The prosecutor said while Kagarice was there the alarm quit going off. He also knocked on the door of the home where the car belonged and didn’t get an answer, the prosecutor said.