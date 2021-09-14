CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Former Idaho State Police trooper sentenced for 2017 false arrest

KXLY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKOOTENAI CO. Idaho– A former Idaho State Police trooper was sentenced for a misdemeanor crime of false arrest. It started in 2017 when a former trooper, Joshua Kagarice, got a message from his wife about a car alarm in their neighborhood going off. Kagarice, in his capacity as an Idaho State Police Trooper, responded at around 3:30 a.m. to the alarm, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor. The prosecutor said while Kagarice was there the alarm quit going off. He also knocked on the door of the home where the car belonged and didn’t get an answer, the prosecutor said.

www.kxly.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kootenai County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Kootenai County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
CNN

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiancé, has been missing for a week. Here's why it's been so hard to find him

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, has been missing for almost a week. His disappearance comes after he and Petito embarked on a cross-country trip in June, only for him to return alone in September. The search for Petito has made national headlines with daily developments, and Laundrie's disappearance has only added to the confusion.
NORTH PORT, FL
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho State Police#False Arrest#Trooper#Isp#Kootenai Co
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy