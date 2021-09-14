CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee woman sentenced in fatal shooting of 2-year-old

By Jodie Filenius
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 6 days ago
A Milwaukee woman has been sentenced on a lesser charge of child neglect to eight years in prison for the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter.

23-year-old Jasmine Daniels was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide last summer, as first reported by the Associated Press . Daniels told investigators she “accidentally did it” while “playing around with her gun in the basement when the gun went off and shot” the child, 2-year-old Zymeiia Stevens.

Following eight years of prison, Daniels will be under extended supervision for another eight years. Conditions include a mental health assessment, absolute sobriety, completion of a parenting class, maintain full-time employment and more, according to court documents.

