Accidents

7-year-old child dies after being pulled from D.C. house fire

By Jasmine Hilton
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 7-year-old girl died after she was pulled from a rowhouse fire in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. said. Firefighters and paramedics responded to the 700 block of Quebec Place NW around 3:10 p.m., arriving within five minutes, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and EMS. The fire came from two windows on the second floor of a three-story house, Maggiolo said.

