China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that it has raised an aggregate of $1,174,020 for additional working capital from management and a private investor in August and September, to date.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO