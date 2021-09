Most legal professionals understand what a “gunner” is in the context of law schools. A gunner is a student who sits in the front of the class, brown-noses to the professors, and does everything they can to succeed academically, usually rubbing it in the faces of their colleagues that the gunner is doing well in class and in securing job offers. If all attorneys think back to their law school experience, they can probably picture one or two people (or more) who meet this description. However, from my own experience, gunners exist in law firms as well, although they manifest themselves in different ways.

