Poland, OH

Aniela Pociask

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 6 days ago
POLAND — Aniela Pociask, 94, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Hampton Woods. She was born July 26, 1927, in Sopoczyn, Poland, to Thomas and Catherine Pusiarska Bilovus. During World War II, Aniela was taken to Germany and forced to work in a German labor camp. While in Germany, she married John Pociask, on March 2, 1945. Following the end of the war, her family immigrated to the United States, but Aniela and John returned to the country of Poland.

