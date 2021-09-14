CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. HUD eases rules to speed funds to aid homeless

By Andrea Shalal
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday took steps to allow local communities to start tapping a $5 billion fund for creation of affordable housing and services for the half million people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The fund was created as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March by President Joe Biden to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many large U.S. cities have seen a spike in homeless numbers during the global pandemic, compounding a growing problem, and U.S. officials fear the situation could get worse after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal moratorium on evictions.

“There is no time to wait to assist the more than half a million Americans on any given night who are enduring this pandemic in crowded shelters or on the streets,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a statement.

A new HUD notice released Tuesday would allow communities to gain quicker access to the fund.

Under regular guidelines, applicants must wait for funds until their allocation plans are completed and approved. But HUD will now allow grantees to get 5% up front, with the remaining funds to follow once their plans are accepted.

HUD said the change would help address homelessness in extremely low-income households, including through tenant-based rental assistance and acquisition and development of shelter units.

HUD reported in March that 580,466 people experienced homelessness in the United States on a single night in 2020, up 2.2 percent from 2019. Its annual report found people of color were significantly over-represented among those experiencing homelessness.

Jimmy Scales
4d ago

this jus for the Afghanistan ppl thts coming here..not for the ppl who's already here and thts why they spending all this extra money talking about for the homeless..yes right they lie so much

The Carver
5d ago

All this does is put money in the pockets of the officials, it won't help the homeless, it never does.

Sunshine 01
5d ago

SHOULD of been working on HOMELESS SITUATION for Americans, Veteran's, way before now!!! Lets see them put us up on Motels 🤔 Yeah right

Nevada Appeal

Program helps low-income residents with internet and voice access

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is reaching out to low-income residents who need voice or broadband internet services. PUCN officials say Lifeline Assistance is a government program supported by the Universal Service Fund, which can provide low income consumers with benefits to reduce the cost of service. That fund...
POLITICS
rismedia.com

How to Navigate the Emergency Rental Assistance Process

If you’re a renter or landlord trying to stay afloat amid the now-expired eviction moratorium as announced last week, there is still plenty of money left in the government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Roughly 90% of the ERAP funds are up for grabs to help housing providers and their...
HOUSE RENT
