Wiz Khalifa will now be opening for Miley Cyrus on Friday during Summerfest, after The Kid LAROI canceled, organizers say.

Miley Cyrus and Wiz Khalifa's shows are set to start at 7:30 p.m. at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Summerfest did not say why The Kid LAROI canceled his appearance.

Click here to see Summerfest's remaining lineup. The festival ends Saturday, Sept. 18.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip